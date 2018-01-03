Ex-Army Officer Kills 6 With Iron Rod

Naresh Dhankar, 45, began his murder rampage in a hospital in Palwal then walked the city’s streets picking victims at random, police said.
New Delhi—A former army lieutenant bludgeoned six people to death with an iron rod Tuesday in a killing spree that sparked panic in a northern Indian city.
Three watchmen were among those who died in the attacks. “He attacked a woman at a hospital first. We rushed there and as we were scanning the CCTV footage we got to know that more bodies had been found,” said police spokesman Sanjay Kumar.
“The accused has been arrested and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the spokesman told AFP.
