China Opposes US Statements Linking Terrorism To Pakistan

"Terrorism is a common enemy of the world and crackdown on the menace needs joint efforts from the international community," Kang said during a press briefing in Beijing.
Beijing—In the face of mounting US pressure against Pakistan, China has opposed the idea of linking terrorism to any country and placing the onus of responsibility of counter-terrorism on a certain country, reported Radio Pakistan, the state-run radio station.
Referring to the recent statements of US President Donald Trump and other US officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang on Monday said that 'pointing fingers' at each other is not conducive to the global counter-terrorism efforts.
"Terrorism is a common enemy of the world and crackdown on the menace needs joint efforts from the international community," Kang said during a press briefing in Beijing.
The spokesperson once again acknowledged Islamabad's sacrifices and contributions in the war against terrorism. “As we have stressed many times that Pakistan has made important sacrifices and contributions to the global anti-terrorism cause," Kang was quoted as saying.
Talking about China's support to Pakistan in its anti-terrorism campaign, especially during the recent weeks, he commented, "China defends the countries that make anti-terrorism efforts in a just and fair way".
China also welcomed all global efforts, on the basis of mutual trust and mutual respect, against terrorism, Kang added.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.