Chidambaram Calls ED Raid ‘Comedy Of Errors’

New Delhi—Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the Enforcement Directorate’s raids against his son Karti Chidambaram were a ‘comedy of errors’.

He claimed that the officials were left ’embarrassed’ and ‘apologetic’ after they didn’t find anything, reported the Press Trust of India.

The ED conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Karti in a money laundering case related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

“They have searched premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to search my premises in Jorbagh. Officers told me that they believed that Karti was an occupant of the house. I told them he is a resident of Chennai and I am the occupant of this house,” Chidambaram said.

The former finance minister added, “Since they had the search warrant, I did not raise any objections to the search but I said I will record my protest that there is no FIR in respect of the scheduled crime registered by any investigating agency, including the CBI.”

“There are obviously no proceeds of crime and the ED has no jurisdiction under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” he added.

Chidambaram said that since the officals had to justify the raid, they took some papers related to a statement made by the government in the Parliament in 2012-13.

“The ED officials searched the place including the kitchen and the bathroom and obviously they found nothing. They were embarrassed and apologetic that they found me as the occupant but they had no option but to complete the search”.