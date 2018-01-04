In case of US action, we are ready says Pakistan

Islamabad—Amid reports that the Trump administration may approve more drastic measures to punish Islamabad for its alleged support to certain militant groups, the army on Wednesday said Pakistan would respond to any US action in line with the aspirations of the people.

"In case of [a] US action against Pakistan, it will be responded to [in line with] the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a short but telling statement.

The statement came in the backdrop of the White House's announcement that the US would announce specific measures against Pakistan in the next 24 to 48 hours after Trump's stinging New Year tweet.

In a Twitter post on the first day of 2018, US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of 'lying and deceit' and providing safe havens to terrorists despite taking over $33 billion in aid.

After the statement, Pakistan had called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday which expressed 'disappointment' over the statement, but said the country would not act in haste.

It is not clear whether the army issued the statement in anticipation of some possible unilateral action against Pakistan. The situation, nevertheless, seems fluid and officials say Pakistan is ready for any misadventure.

Responding to the oft-repeated allegations, Maj Gen Ghafoor, the military's media wing chief, said Pakistan had taken action against the Haqqani network. "Effects of action against the Haqqani network will be visible in due time," he added.

At the heart of the recent controversy is years of mistrust between the two countries, with the US accusing Pakistan of supporting the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, who are active against the US-backed administration in Kabul. Pakistan has always dismissed the allegations and insisted that its fight against terrorism is without any pick and choose.

