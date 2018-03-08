Bust of Mahatma Gandhi defaced in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur—A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found defaced in Kannur district’s Taliparamba town on Thursday, police said. The spectacle carving was damaged and a garland on the statue was lying nearby, an official said, giving details of the vandalisation, the latest in a series of similar incidents being reported from various parts of the country.

The Gandhi statue was close to the Taliparamba Taluk office, the official said, adding that a probe was on to identify those behind the incident.

A CCTV visual showed the suspected man behind the incident walking away from the site. Some locals on the spot were reported as saying that they saw a man hurling a stone at the statue before fleeing the spot.

A complaint was received from deputy tahsildar C. V. Prakasan, based on which investigations are on, the official said.

On Wednesday, a bust of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised in Kolkata. The day before, a statue of Dalit icon B. R. Ambedkar was damaged in Meerut.

The incidents came close on the heels of Communist leader Lenin’s statues being damaged in Tripura and Dravidian movement foun