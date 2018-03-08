Bust of Mahatma Gandhi defaced in Kerala's Kannur

The Gandhi statue was close to the Taliparamba Taluk office, the official said, adding that a probe was on to identify those behind the incident.
Kannur—A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found defaced in Kannur district’s Taliparamba town on Thursday, police said. The spectacle carving was damaged and a garland on the statue was lying nearby, an official said, giving details of the vandalisation, the latest in a series of similar incidents being reported from various parts of the country.
The Gandhi statue was close to the Taliparamba Taluk office, the official said, adding that a probe was on to identify those behind the incident.
A CCTV visual showed the suspected man behind the incident walking away from the site. Some locals on the spot were reported as saying that they saw a man hurling a stone at the statue before fleeing the spot.
A complaint was received from deputy tahsildar C. V. Prakasan, based on which investigations are on, the official said.
On Wednesday, a bust of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised in Kolkata. The day before, a statue of Dalit icon B. R. Ambedkar was damaged in Meerut.
The incidents came close on the heels of Communist leader Lenin’s statues being damaged in Tripura and Dravidian movement foun
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.