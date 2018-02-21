Boy’s Killing Near LoC: Pak Summons Indian Envoy

Pakistan army on Monday claimed that at least two Indian soldiers were killed when it destroyed an army post that was used to kill the minor across the Line of Control, a claim rejected by the Indian army as “baseless”.
Islamabad—Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s deputy high commissioner JP Singh here to condemn the “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops across the Line of Control which killed an 8-year-old boy.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that the boy, Ayan Zahid, was killed after Indian troops opened fire on Monday in Khuiratta Sector in the PoK.
Pakistan army on Monday claimed that at least two Indian soldiers were killed when it destroyed an army post that was used to kill the minor across the Line of Control, a claim rejected by the Indian army as “baseless”.
Director general (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian forces, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
He alleged that India committed more than 335 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the working boundary in 2018, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to 65 others.
This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations, he said.
Faisal said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the repeated incidents of ceasefire violations, the statement said.
He also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.