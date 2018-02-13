Army man killed in celebratory firing in UP

The man, identified as Kuldeep Dixit, died after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired from his licensed rifle to celebrate his friend, Shiv Prakash's marriage, Superintendent of Police (east), Anurag Arya said.
Lucknow—A 28-year-old army man was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Shyam Nagar area Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Tuesday.
While the guests were busy dancing, the victim's another friend, Sanjay Maurya, fired several shots in the air to celebrate and a bullet accidentally hit Dixit in the stomach, the SP said.
He was rushed to Kanshiram trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead, Arya said.
After hearing about the incident, top police officers including SSP, Akhilesh Kumar, rushed to the site and arrested Maurya, he added.
The victim hailed from Rae Bareli and was posted in Ambala.
