Any Indian Misadventure To Be Paid In Its Own Coin: Pak

New Delhi: A day after India blamed Pakistan for the recent attacks in Army and CRPF camps in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, on Tuesday, warned that any Indian aggression will be met with an equal and proportionate response.

“Pakistan will pay India in its own coin in case of any Indian misadventure,” Khan said. “Any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location, will not go unpunished and shall be met with an equal and proportionate response.”

Pak will pay India in its own coin in case of any Indian misadventure.

Any Indian aggression, strategic miscalculation, or misadventure regardless of its scale, mode, or location will not go unpunished & shall be met with an equal & proportionate response.https://www.facebook.com/kdastgirkhan/posts/2017031554993002 …

On Monday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said Pakistan “will pay for this misadventure” that has killed six soldiers and a civilian. Security forces also killed three militants. Sitharaman had said that India has compiled evidence against the militants and will hand it over to Pakistan. “[Despite] giving dossiers after dossiers, Pakistan has not taken any action,” she had said, adding that Islamabad’s culpability in such attacks had been “proved over and over again”.

The Defence Minister said Pakistan was expanding the arch of militant to areas south of Pir Panjal, and the Pakistani Army resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration.

"Militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is sponsored by Masood Azhar. He resides in Pakistan and derives support from there," Sitharaman, who was in Jammu on Monday, told media.