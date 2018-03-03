After son's arrest, Chidambaram to be quizzed in INX Media case

“Former finance minister P Chidambaram will be summoned to the agency headquarters here and questioned soon. Although he is not named as an accused, his role in the grant of irregular FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance to INX Media is part of the FIR.”
New Delhi: After a Delhi court on Thursday sent Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody until March 6 in connection with INX Media case, reports have emerged that the CBI will soon question his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, a senior CBI official supervising the probe said, “Former finance minister P Chidambaram will be summoned to the agency headquarters here and questioned soon. Although he is not named as an accused, his role in the grant of irregular FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) clearance to INX Media is part of the FIR.”
Chidambaram’s name was figured in a statement by Indrani Mukerjea -- former Director of INX Media (P) Ltd. In her statement, Indrani has said that she and her husband Peter Mukerjea had met former Union Minister P Chidambaram to seek government approval to foreign investment proposals worth around Rs 300 crore in the company INX Media.
This statement was recorded under section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate on February 17 and therefore can be treated as evidence.
Mukerjea couple has in their statement to the ED detailed their interactions with the former minister and his son. The report said Indrani “confirmed payment of USD 7 lakh” in her statement recorded before the magistrate.
The couple said that they met P Chidambaram in his office in the North Block. They allege they were asked to “make foreign remittances” to help Karti’s business.
The Mukerjeas are in jail since 2015, accused of murdering Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.
