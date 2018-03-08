Aadhaar Not Mandatory For NEET: SC

Besides Aadhaar, the candidates for NEET exams can show their passport, voter id or driving licence or give their bank account number for identity
New Delhi—The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not insist on Aadhaar-only identification for NEET and other all-India examinations.
A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said this while referring to an earlier order by which the government had undertaken that it will not insist on Aadhaar-only identification till the top court decides on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.
The court order came on a plea by a Gujarat resident who has challenged the CBSE circular mandating Aadhaar-only identity for those appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for undergraduate medical courses: MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery.
