6-year-old who went to buy biscuits raped,strangled, left to die in Odisha

Bhubaneswar— A six-year-old girl in Odisha who had gone to purchase biscuits was raped, strangulated and left inside a school campus at Jagannathpur village in Cuttack district of Odisha presuming her to be dead on Saturday evening.

The girl suffered multiple injuries on her head, face, neck and chest and is admitted in a hospital. Her condition is said to be “very critical”. A 25-year-old man of the same village was arrested on Sunday.

According to police, the girl had gone to buy biscuits on Saturday. However, when she did not return home after some time and there was a power cut, her worried family members set out to look for her along with a group of villagers.

"After a frantic search for over an hour the girl was traced lying unconscious and without clothes in the school campus with blood oozing from her head and mouth," the police said.

The alleged rapist had left her in that state presuming she was dead, police added.

The six-year-old was immediately taken to a private nursing home nearby and later moved to Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The alleged rapist lives in the girl's village of Jagannathpur and has been charged for rape and attempt to murder. "A case... was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by the girl"s grandfather," police inspector DK Mallick said.

Odisha health minister Pratap Jena, who visited the girl in the hospital, said a team of at least 13 doctors from several departments are treating her.

Two other rapes were reported in Odisha over the weekend when the centre cleared an emergency executive order to introduce death penalty for those found raping minors.