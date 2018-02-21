2 killed in crossfire between lawyers outside sessions court in Lahore

The incident occurred after a hot exchange of words between the lawyer groups. Injured lawyers were identified as Muhammad Nadeem and Awais. The incident occurred after hearing of a case between two lawyer groups.
Lahore—At least two lawyers were killed, two sustained injuries as a scuffle broke outside a sessions court in Lahore, on Tuesday.
The casualties were a result of a crossfire between two groups of lawyers outside the court of Judge Sheikh Toseer-ur-Rehman, Express Newsreported. Advocate Rana Nadeem died on the spot, while Owais Talib, the second lawyer, succumbed to bullet injuries at the hospital.
Following the incident, lawyer Kashif Rajput was arrested for firing outside the court, Express News reported. This is the second firing incident in court during the past month.
The incident created panic in the locality. The police and rescue teams reached on the spot acting on information and admitted the injured into a hospital. The dead bodies were placed in a morgue.
The police also collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and recorded statement of the eye-witnesses.
