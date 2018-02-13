With 177 cr asset,Chandrababu richest CM, Manik Sarkar poorest:Report

Mumbai—The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have revealed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest CM with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore while the lowest declared asset is of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar (Rs 27 lakh).

Giving Andhra Pradesh CM company in this exclusive club, are the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, whose assets are worth Rs 129 crore, and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has Rs 48 crore to his name.

An analysis of the self sworn affidavits filed by chief ministers of 29 states and two Union Territories throws up interesting facts. Like Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has declared assets worth Rs 30 lakh only, with no immovable assets.

The report by ADR and NEW also analysed that around 35 per cent or 11 out 31 chief ministers in state and Union Territories across the nation have criminal cases against them.

These were the most recent affidavits filed by them prior to contesting the elections.

Criminal cases

"Out of the all 31 chief ministers analysed from state assemblies and Union territories, 11 (35 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves," the ADR report noted.

Further, 26 per cent chief minister have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and criminal intimidation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has one charge related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420), ten charges related to rioting (IPC Section-147), ten charges related to Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149) among others.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has one charge related to murder (IPC Section-302), attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), Punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147) among others.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has two charges related to Abetment of such assault, if the assault is committed (IPC Section-134), one charge related to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (IPC Section-324).

Punjab Chief Minister Amardinder Singh has two charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420), two charges related to Forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (IPC Section-467), two charges related to Forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468) and one charge related to Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent (IPC Section-409) among others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has four charges related to Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC Section-332), five charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188), four charges related to every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed and four charges related to Defamation (IPC Section-499).

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has a charged related to Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class (IPC Section-295) among others.

Education and Gender

In terms of educational qualification, 10 per cent or 3 chief ministers out of 31 are 12th pass, 39 per cent or 12 CMs are graduate, 32 per cent or 10 CMs are graduate professional, 16 per cent or 5 chief ministers are post graduate and a mere 3 per cent or 1 chief minister is doctorate.

The sex ratio is, however, skewed as out of 31 there are only three female CMs.