17 dead after blaze engulfs firecracker factory in Delhi

"The blaze, which started from a firecracker factory, has been brought under control."
New Delh—Seventeen people are feared dead after a fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
The police have so far confirmed nine deaths in the fire.
The official said, the blaze, which started from a firecracker factory, has been brought under control.
The official said that the rescue operations are underway as more people are suspected to be trapped inside the factory.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.
According to the official there is a rubber factory on the second storey above the firecracker factory.
North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal has rushed to the spot, a senior NDMC official said.
"The factory falls in the Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) area. North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation," the official said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.