13 killed as minibus falls into river in Mahrashtra

The incident took place at around 11.45 pm yesterday when the vehicle carrying three families was returning from Ganpatipule, a picnic destination of coastal Konkan, an official said.
Mumbai—At least 13 persons were killed as a minibus carrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, police said today.
The incident took place at around 11.45 pm yesterday when the vehicle carrying three families was returning from Ganpatipule, a picnic destination of coastal Konkan, an official said.
The deceased include three men, three women and seven children, including a nine month baby, he said.
The speeding minibus was on the Shivaji Bridge of Panchganga river when its driver lost control of the vehicle.
The bus later fell into the river, the official said.
Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot as an onlooker alerted the Kolhapur police about the incident.
Rescue and search operations were launched immediately, he said.
The rescue teams managed to trace 16 passengers of the ill-fated bus, wherein 13 had died. Three persons are admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.
All the passengers hailed from Balewadi in Pune, police said, adding the rescue operation is underway.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.