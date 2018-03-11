Youth Tortured To Death In Pulwama Village

The body of Mohammad Shafi Sofi, resident of Somboora, was found on the Ratnipora road Sundya morning, a police spokesman said.
Srinagar—The body of a 25-year-old man, who appeared to have been tortured, was found in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said.
The body of Mohammad Shafi Sofi, resident of Somboora, was found on the Ratnipora road this morning, a police spokesman said.
Sofi was working as salesman at an electronics shop here, the official said.
The body was taken to the sub-district hospital at Pampore for autopsy and initial reports suggested that Sofi was tortured, he added.
There were multiple deep cut wounds on his legs and other body parts, the spokesman said adding there was a rope around his neck which indicates the possibility of strangulation besides torture.
No bullet injury was found on body, he said. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the spokesman said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.