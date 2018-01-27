Youth Suffers Eye Injury In Pulwama

Srinagar—A youth suffered the eye injury in clashes between protesters and government forces in Chewa Kalan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Reports quoting officials said that clashes erupted after forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the village following inputs about the presence of militants.

They said that forces fired pellets and tear gas after youth pelted them with stones to disrupt the search operation.

The youth has been identified as Amir Shabir Bhat and he has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, officials said.