Youth Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen in Sopore Village

Srinagar—A 25-year-old man was killed after fired upon by unknown gunmen in Herwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday late evening.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the gunmen fired upon Arif Ahmad Sofi (25) son of Mohammad Maqbool Sofi R/o Wahipora Unisoo, Handwara at present Herwan Bomia, Sopore (maternal home) at around 7:25 pm. "The gunmen shot him from point blank range".

Arif was shifted to nearby Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," they said.

A police officer when contacted confirmed the incident and said that they have launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, army and SOG cordoned off the whole area soon after the incident. (GNS)