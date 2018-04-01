Youth killed, dozens others injured in Shopian clashes

A youth Zubair Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Gopalpora DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district suffered injuries near the encounter site at Kachdora.
Srinagar—A youth was killed and dozen others were injured in government forces action near encounter sites at Dragad and Kachdora areas of southern Shopian district.
According to news agency GNS a youth Zubair Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Gopalpora DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district suffered injuries near the encounter site at Kachdora.
Zubair was shifted to primary health centre Vehil were he succumbed.
Reports said that intense clashes were received in most parts of south Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag.
In these clashes over a dozen youth received injuries after police and paramilitary forces used tear smoke shells and fired pellet guns on them.
Among the dozen injured, one youth namely Niyaz Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman received serious bullet wounds in forces action.
A police officer said that some youth suffered injuries in law and order problem that erupted following the operations in the area.
The official denied killing of any civilian and said one youth Niyaz received bullet wounds in his legs and arms.
Niyaz was shifted to Bone and Joint hospital Barzullah Srinagar where his condition is said to be stable, the official said.
Meanwhile, reports of clashes and spontaneous shutdown were received from other parts of the Valley including old City Srinagar and Palhallan.
