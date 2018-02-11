Youth injured in army firing in Shopian

Official sources said that army's patrolling at Barthipora village opened fire upon a group of youth after it came under Stone-pelting.
Srinagar—A youth was injured after army opened fire upon a group of protesters at Barthipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Sunday.
Official sources told GNS that army's patrolling at Barthipora village opened fire upon a group of youth after it came under Stone-pelting.
In the incident, a youth namely Aadil ahmad wagay Abdul Khaliq Wagay of Nadpora Shopian received bullet wound his right leg.
Adil was immediately hospitalized, however, his condition is said to be stable.
When contacted SSP Shopian Shri Ram Ambarkar said that police are ascertaining what actually happened there.
"We are in touch with the concerned army unit to ascertain what exactly happened there," he said
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.