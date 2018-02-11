Youth injured in army firing in Shopian

Srinagar—A youth was injured after army opened fire upon a group of protesters at Barthipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Official sources told GNS that army's patrolling at Barthipora village opened fire upon a group of youth after it came under Stone-pelting.

In the incident, a youth namely Aadil ahmad wagay Abdul Khaliq Wagay of Nadpora Shopian received bullet wound his right leg.

Adil was immediately hospitalized, however, his condition is said to be stable.

When contacted SSP Shopian Shri Ram Ambarkar said that police are ascertaining what actually happened there.

"We are in touch with the concerned army unit to ascertain what exactly happened there," he said