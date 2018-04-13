Youth Held With Grenade

A police spokesman, in a statement today, said that Roshan Zameer Bhar, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Nowpora was arrested after police post Frisal received “reliable information” that the Hizb ul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfits were planning to carry out attacks on forces personnel.
Srinagar—Police on Thursday arrested a resident of Kulgam district who was allegedly planning to carry out attacks on the forces’ personnel.
A police spokesman, in a statement today, said that Roshan Zameer Bhar, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Nowpora was arrested after police post Frisal received “reliable information” that the Hizb ul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfits were planning to carry out attacks on forces personnel.
“In this regard a case FIR number 23/2018 was registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation was set into motion,” said the spokesman.
“During initial investigation, the accused person disclosed that he has kept illegally acquired explosive material at his residence. During search, one Chinese grenade was recovered. Further investigation is going on,” he said.
