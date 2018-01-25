Youth arrested, counselled for Rail Stunt

Srinagar: A youth, who performed a death-defying stunt on a railway track that went viral on social media, was on Wednesday detained along with his friend, who filmed the act, but let off after counselling, police said.

Adil Maqbool, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Kashmir, was nabbed by police, along with his friend, who recorded the purported video in which he is seen lying on a railway track while a speeding train passes over him, the police officials said.

The undated video, which emerged on the social media late last evening, shows a phiran-clad (a traditional Kashmiri cloak) Maqbool letting out a celebratory shout to his friend, who was recording the video, after performing the stunt.

Maqbool and his friend were counselled at police station Bijbehara and let off with a warning, they said.

"I have realised my mistake and I suggest that no one should attempt such a thing.

I am thankful to police for not booking me and allowing me to make amends (for his behaviour)," Maqbool said in a short video clip.

The video is being widely shared on social media, but many users have called for action against the man.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also called out the "stupidity" of the act.

"There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can't believe the stupidity of these young men," Omar wrote on Twitter.

Administrators of many WhatsApp groups have urged their members not to circulate the video,saying it can influence impressionable minds the wrong way.