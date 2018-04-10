A year on:Mother seeks action against BSF-men for killing his young son

Srinagar—A mother of a teenager slain youth who was shot dead by Border Security Forces personnel last year in April has ap­pealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Director General of Po­lice SP Vaid to book the culprits and deliver justice to her.

Shameema Begum, the mother of slain Sajad Hasan Sheikh who along with other family members emerged here in Press Enclave Srinagar said that it has been a year since her 14 years old son was shot dead by BSF personnel at Batamaloo, but neither culprits have been booked nor has any in­quiry been initiated.

“We hail from Dodbugh Chun­doosa area of Baramulla and are running a barbecue kiosk and baker shop at Reck Chowk, Bata­maloo, besides working in a hotel part time. In April last year, some BSF vehicles had lost their way and when youth booed them, they targeted my son Sajad and fired in his forehead,” she said.

Shameema Begum said that after er passing class 8th, her son had started his barbecue cart.

“It was a cold blooded murder. Even DGP SP Vaid termed the kill­ing unfortunate and assured the matter will be investigated and cul­prits will be booked. But from past one year, we don’t know anything about the status of the investigation. The police is silent and doing noth­ing, though a formal FIR stands reg­istered against 38 Battalion BSF at police station Batamaloo,” she said.

She said that BSF Public Rela­tions Officer Vashu Bandhu then had confirmed that BSF party killed Sajad Hasan Sheikh after they opened fire in retaliation to a stone-pelting incident. (CNS)