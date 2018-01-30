Yatra attack: Police files chargesheet

Srinagar: Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against eight persons in connection with attack on bus carrying Amarnath Yatra last year. Those charge sheeted including four militants of Lashker-e-Toiba, killed in separate encounters last year, as well as a juvenile.

Eight pilgrims were killed in the attack on 10 July last year and subsequently police registered a case (FIR No. 157/2017) under RPC sections of 302,307,326, 427 and 7/27 Arms Act and under section 16, 18, 20 ULA (P) Act.

Subsequently, police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed Tahir Ashraf Bhatti (SP) under the close supervision of SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan and DIG SKR Anantnag.

The charge sheet was filed against accused persons before Sessions Court Anantnag and Chief Judicial Magistrate (Juvenile Court) Anantnag.

“During the course of investigation it was established that PAK based LeT (militants) were involved in ‘SANJY’ attack. Further, on the basis of evidences collected during the course of investigation complicity of eleven (11) people was established, of which four (04) persons including one (01) juvenile were arrested in the instant case," a police officer told GNS.

The accused include Aijaz Ahmad Wagay S/o Ghulam Qadir Wagay R/o Poshkreri Srigufwara .(A-1)

Bilal Ahmad Reshi S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Reshi R/o Iqbal Market Bijbehara . (A-2)

Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh S/o Mohd Maqbool Sheikh R/o Sheikh Mohalla Khudwani ,Kulgam. (A-3).

Name withheld (A-4) (Juvenile) Khalid Muzaffar Dar S/o Gh. Qadir Dar R/o Rehpora Khudwani, Kulgam. (A-5) Tanveer Ahmad Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar R/o Rehpora Khudwani Kulgam. (A-6)

Sarjeel Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ab. Hamid Sheikh R/o Khudwani. (A-7), Abu Ismail @ Haroon R/o Pakistan. (A-8) Yawar BAshir Wani @ Ayaan S/o Bashir Ahmad Wani R/o Habilsh Devsar. (A-9) Maaviya R/o Pakistan. (A-10) Furqan R/o Pakistan. (A-11).

“During the investigation incontrovertible evidences have been brought on record establishing complicity of above mentioned accused persons in the instant case.”

The main accused in the instant case—Abu Ismail (A-8) (Pakistani National) was killed in an encounter in Arigam, Nowgam, Srinagar on September 14, 2017 and Yawar Bashir alias Ayaan (A-9), Maaviya (A-10) and Furqaan (A-11) (Pakistani nationals) were were killed in an encounter at Qazigund.

“Accused Khalid Muzafar Dar (A-5) of Rehpora Khudwani, Tanveer Ahmad Dar (A-6) of Rehpora Khudwani and Sarjeel Ahmad Shiekh (A-7) of Khudwani are absconding in the case,” the police officer said.

He said the accused persons in the instant case –Aijaz (A-1), Bilal (a-2) and Zahoor (A-3) were arrested and are presently in the Judicial custody. Further, during the course of investigation, one of the accused persons (name withheld (A-4) juvenile) was also arrested and is presently on bail.

“After obtaining sanction of the Government U/S 45 ULA (P) Act in the instant case, charge sheet has been filed in the court against the accused persons. Further investigation under section 173 (8) of the code is going on.” (GNS)