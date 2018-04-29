Yasin Malik ‘Assaulted’, Police Deny

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was allegedly “assaulted” police near Khanyar here while he was on way to Nowhatta to take part in a protest called by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Senior resistance leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the “police assault and use of derogatory” language against Malik by police at Khanyar.

In a statement issued here, the joint resistance leadership said that police resorted to manhandling and hooliganism against the leader who has prominence across the State for representing peoples’ aspirations.

The Leadership said that police behavior against JKLF chairman was a clear indication that Kashmir was a police state where police has been given a free hand to run its writ and high handedness and in a situation no Kashmiri is safe.

The JRL said when a people's representative like Yasin Malik is manhandled by those who claim to be law enforcers what can a common Kashmiri expect from the police.

The leadership said that Malik was on way to lead a protest called by the JRL but his vehicle was stopped and he was dragged, physically assaulted and abused by the policemen at Khanyar by a senior police officer who also spoke venomously and made derogatory remarks on Kashmir's resistance leadership.

“Today’s incident at Khanyar makes it clear that police is following the RSS diktats and the policy of repression to muzzle the genuine voices in Kashmir and their aspirations.

However, a police spokesman denied that Malik was assaulted.

In a statement, he said that a police team deployed on a routine naka duty intercepted the car in which Malik was travelling. “The travellers inside the car were requested to produce the registration papers of the said car. However, the travellers onboard which included JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and Bashir Kashmiri instead of producing papers created obstruction in the lawful duty,” he said.

The spokesman said that the police has initiated action under relevant provision of law in this connection. “Allegations circulated in certain sections of media pertaining to alleged harassment to these individuals is strongly rebutted,” he said.