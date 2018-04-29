Yasin Malik ‘Assaulted’, Police Deny

Senior resistance leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the “police assault and use of derogatory” language against Malik by police at Khanyar.
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was allegedly “assaulted” police near Khanyar here while he was on way to Nowhatta to take part in a protest called by the Joint Resistance Leadership.
Senior resistance leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the “police assault and use of derogatory” language against Malik by police at Khanyar.
In a statement issued here, the joint resistance leadership said that police resorted to manhandling and hooliganism against the leader who has prominence across the State for representing peoples’ aspirations.
The Leadership said that police behavior against JKLF chairman was a clear indication that Kashmir was a police state where police has been given a free hand to run its writ and high handedness and in a situation no Kashmiri is safe.
The JRL said when a people's representative like Yasin Malik is manhandled by those who claim to be law enforcers what can a common Kashmiri expect from the police.
The leadership said that Malik was on way to lead a protest called by the JRL but his vehicle was stopped and he was dragged, physically assaulted and abused by the policemen at Khanyar by a senior police officer who also spoke venomously and made derogatory remarks on Kashmir's resistance leadership.
“Today’s incident at Khanyar makes it clear that police is following the RSS diktats and the policy of repression to muzzle the genuine voices in Kashmir and their aspirations.
However, a police spokesman denied that Malik was assaulted.
In a statement, he said that a police team deployed on a routine naka duty intercepted the car in which Malik was travelling. “The travellers inside the car were requested to produce the registration papers of the said car. However, the travellers onboard which included JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and Bashir Kashmiri instead of producing papers created obstruction in the lawful duty,” he said.
The spokesman said that the police has initiated action under relevant provision of law in this connection. “Allegations circulated in certain sections of media pertaining to alleged harassment to these individuals is strongly rebutted,” he said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.