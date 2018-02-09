Woman killed in cross border firing in Poonch

Srinagar—A 47-year-old woman was killed and six others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling along the border in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mendhar Mohammad Amin told GNS that Zainab wife of Nazeer Hussain of Balnoie died on the spot after a motor shell fired by Pakistani forces hit her house in the area today evening.

At least six other people are said to have received minor injuries while as several houses suffered damage in the Pakistani shelling, he said.

An army officer, meanwhile, said that the soldiers manning the fence are responding strongly.

When reports last came in the exchange of firing is going on intermittently