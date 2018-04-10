Woman dies, husband injured in road mishap

An official said Dilshada Begum from Kangan area died in an accident when a truck hit a motorcycle she was riding with her husband in Margund area.
Srinagar: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.
Begum’s husband Mohammad Sharif Khan who was driving the motorcycle was also injured in the accident.
The truck driver, identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani of Kachan village, has been arrested, a police official said.
Begum’s body will be handed over to her relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities, he said.
