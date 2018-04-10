Woman dies, husband injured in road mishap

Srinagar: A woman was killed and her husband in­jured in a road accident in cen­tral Kashmir’s Ganderbal dis­trict on Monday, police said.

An official said Dilshada Begum from Kangan area died in an accident when a truck hit a motorcycle she was rid­ing with her husband in Mar­gund area.

Begum’s husband Moham­mad Sharif Khan who was driving the motorcycle was also injured in the accident.

The truck driver, identi­fied as Firdous Ahmad Wani of Kachan village, has been arrested, a police official said.

Begum’s body will be hand­ed over to her relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities, he said.