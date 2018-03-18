Woman dies amid siege in Pulwama

Official sources said that Raja Begium fell unconscious in village Chukura after the police and paramilitary forces used tear smoke shells to disperse the youth protesting against the anti-militant operation in the village.
Srinagar—A 70-year-old woman died allegedly after forces launched cordon-and-search operation in Chukura village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
The woman died of cardiac arrest amid shelling in the area, the locals alleged.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudary denied allegations by locals that the septuagenarian died due to the shelling.
“The operation in the village was called off at 8:15 pm. The woman has died after 9:15pm,” SSP said, and rejected reports that the woman died due to massive teargas shelling in the area. . (GNS)
