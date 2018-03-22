Woman Dies After Birth Control Op In Jammu

Seema Devi underwent the operation at a special camp for family planning at Vijaypur Government Hospital yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Rajinder Sambyal said.
Jammu: A 28-year-old woman died after undergoing tubectomy at a state-run hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, following which a probe has been ordered, an official said today.
Seema Devi underwent the operation at a special camp for family planning at Vijaypur Government Hospital yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Samba, Rajinder Sambyal said.
The officer said that after the operation she was shifted to a ward and her condition suddenly deteriorated.
Devi was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu where she later died, he said.
"A probe has been ordered into the incident. The matter will be investigated by a five-member committee of doctors," the CMO said.
The government has announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kins of the woman, he said.
"Further action will be taken after the probe report comes to us and stern action will be taken," the officer said.
The woman's family members along with locals demanded immediate arrest of the doctors and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for several hours, police said.
