Will Respond 1 Bullet With 10 Bullets: India

Mumbai—Indian Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir has said and asserted India will respond with 10 bullets for every bullet fired by the neighbouring country.
"Sending (militants) into India, violating ceasefire has become their (Pakistan's) nature. They have a twisted mindset. Be it our home ministry, defence ministry or the Jammu and Kashmir police, everybody has to keep co-ordinating and give reply to Pakistan's misadventures," Ahir said, speaking to reporters in Yavatmal, Maharashtra.
"The home minister has said we should not fire the first bullet. But if one bullet is fired from their side, we should respond with 10," he said.
As the situation continues to be tense, over 1,000 people staying on border have been moved and schools in the area will remain closed till further notice.
