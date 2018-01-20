‘Will enhance honorarium of Anganwadis’

 Skip to main content
“As and when the funds are received from the finance department, the honorarium of the Aganwadi workers/helpers shall be enhanced."

Srinagar—Government on Friday said it is awaiting the state finance department’s nod for release of funds to enhance the honorarium of the Aganwadi workers and helpers.

"Matter regarding the enhancement of the honorarium of the Aganwadi workers/helpers has been taken up with the state finance department,” minister in-charge social welfare Sajad Lone while replying to a written question by a legislator, said.

“As and when the funds are received from the finance department, the honorarium of the Aganwadi workers/helpers shall be enhanced," he said. (GNS)

