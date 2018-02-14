Why Silence On Death Of Muslims: Owaisi

"Out of the seven killed in Jammu, five were Kashmiri Muslims including a woman who was pregnant. Now everybody is silent on their death," Owaisi said, asking "why such silence on this issue"?
Hyderabad: As five Kashmiri Muslims, including soldiers, were killed in the attack on a Jammu Army camp, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed those who question the patriotism of Muslims, asking why they were silent on this issue.
"Every day at 9 p.m. on television the nationalism of Muslims is questioned and questions are also raised on Kashmiris.
"Out of the seven killed in Jammu, five were Kashmiri Muslims including a woman who was pregnant. Now everybody is silent on their death," Owaisi said, asking "why such silence on this issue"?
The Hyderabad MP said the people "who question the integrity of Muslims and those who call Muslims Pakistani" will have to take a lesson from this.
"We (Muslims) are giving our lives but the militantists are killing us too as they are not discriminating anybody on the basis of religion.
They treat everyone as Indian. But there are many such people in the country who still question our integrity," Owaisi added.
He was referring to the death of seven persons, including six soldiers and a civilian, in the Sunjuwan military camp attack.
