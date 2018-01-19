Why don't you book those who burnt Churches: Er. Rasheed

Srinagar—Condemning violence in Seyaal village of Noushera Rajouri in Jammu reg­ison, where miscreants allegedly set ablaze a church and also des­ecrated the dead body of Seema Devi, wife of Renku Kumar,

AIP Supremo and MLA Lan­gate Er. Rasheed has demand­ed immediate arrest of the ac­cused persons.

In a statement issued today, Er. Rasheed said that the in­cident should be seen in the larger scenario of what is hap­pening in entire India and how minorities are being forced to live like second class citizens.

Er. Rasheed said ''Could district administration dare to book those miscreants of RSS, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena un­der PSA in Noushera who re­sorted to heavy stone pelting, damaged public properties and dared to burn even the church.

“People have a right to know how come were the fanatic goons allowed to snatch and drag the dead body of Seema Devi and keep it on the road for hours together only to exploit the religious senti­ment of a community.”

Rasheed expressed surprise over the shameless silence of political parties and top rank po­lice officials and accused that the miscreants and religious fanatic forces of a particular commu­nity are having full patronage of Civil and Police administration besides that of the BJP.

Rasheed appealed Minority Commission of India and human rights organizations to imme­diately look into the matter and ensure that the goons are taken to task without further delay.