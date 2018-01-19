Why don't you book those who burnt Churches: Er. Rasheed

''Could district administration dare to book those miscreants of RSS, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena under PSA in Noushera who resorted to heavy stone pelting, damaged public properties and dared to burn even the church."
Srinagar—Condemning violence in Seyaal village of Noushera Rajouri in Jammu regison, where miscreants allegedly set ablaze a church and also desecrated the dead body of Seema Devi, wife of Renku Kumar,
AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed has demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.
In a statement issued today, Er. Rasheed said that the incident should be seen in the larger scenario of what is happening in entire India and how minorities are being forced to live like second class citizens.
Er. Rasheed said ''Could district administration dare to book those miscreants of RSS, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena under PSA in Noushera who resorted to heavy stone pelting, damaged public properties and dared to burn even the church.
“People have a right to know how come were the fanatic goons allowed to snatch and drag the dead body of Seema Devi and keep it on the road for hours together only to exploit the religious sentiment of a community.”
Rasheed expressed surprise over the shameless silence of political parties and top rank police officials and accused that the miscreants and religious fanatic forces of a particular community are having full patronage of Civil and Police administration besides that of the BJP.
Rasheed appealed Minority Commission of India and human rights organizations to immediately look into the matter and ensure that the goons are taken to task without further delay.
