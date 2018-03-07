Whispers of Warming Bags National Award

Srinagar—Doordarshan’s documentary film “Whispers of Warming” produced and directed by Anoop Khajuria has bagged coveted ‘Golden Beaver Award’ in category ‘A’ in the 8th National Science Film Festival held in Guwahati from February 20 to 24, 2018.

The film focuses on Western Himalayas and climate change threatening livelihood of Himalayan communities.

Erratic snowfall due to global warming is impacting agriculture. A significant part of Western Himalayas fall in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ladakh which is also known as ‘Cold Desert’ is under water stress.

The film encompasses the indigenous solutions by the local communities such as artificial glaciers “Ice Stupas” leading to adaptations and a resilient community is ready to fight back.

The story brings forth the paramount need to improve scientific understanding about climate change and generate new knowledge on its impacts on the region. It has also won individual prize for Best Technical Excellence Award for Ashok Raina who is Creative Editor for the film.

"Films like this help the policy makers and other stake holders understand the impending vulnerability of the Himalayas to climate change", observers say.

Earlier, this film was given an International award under the ages of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union as best film on climate change in year 2016.‌