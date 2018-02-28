Weatherman: Snow, Rains In 3 Days From Today

Srinagar—Weatherman on Wednesday issued an advisory about moderate rain and snow at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir in Ladakh, mainly in Kargil district from today till March 3.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is affecting J&K and adjoining areas and most likely to affect the state from 01-03-2018 morning to 03-03-2018 (Forenoon),” reads the advisory sent to divisional commissioner by the director of the local meteorological department.

Under the influence of weather system, it said, moderate rain and snow was expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and moderate snowfall in Ladakh, mainly in Kargil district.

“Higher reaches of Kashmir & Jammu most likely to receive moderate to heavy rain/snow. Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Badgam districts will most likely receive heavy rain and snow,” it said.

The weather system may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly Srinagar-Jammu highway, it said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir has directed the Divisional and District Disaster Management Authorities to be in a state of preparedness in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by Meteorological Department for next three days.

The Minister instructed IGP Traffic to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken well in advance for smooth traffic movement and clearance of stranded vehicles as the inclement weather may lead to temporary closure of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.