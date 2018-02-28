Weatherman: Snow, Rains In 3 Days From Today

Ministers Alerts Admin, Asks IG Traffic To Ensure Clearance Of Vehicle On Highway In Advance
Srinagar—Weatherman on Wednesday issued an advisory about moderate rain and snow at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir in Ladakh, mainly in Kargil district from today till March 3.
“A fresh Western Disturbance is affecting J&K and adjoining areas and most likely to affect the state from 01-03-2018 morning to 03-03-2018 (Forenoon),” reads the advisory sent to divisional commissioner by the director of the local meteorological department.
Under the influence of weather system, it said, moderate rain and snow was expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and moderate snowfall in Ladakh, mainly in Kargil district.
“Higher reaches of Kashmir & Jammu most likely to receive moderate to heavy rain/snow. Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Badgam districts will most likely receive heavy rain and snow,” it said.
The weather system may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly Srinagar-Jammu highway, it said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir has directed the Divisional and District Disaster Management Authorities to be in a state of preparedness in view of the inclement weather forecast issued by Meteorological Department for next three days.
The Minister instructed IGP Traffic to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken well in advance for smooth traffic movement and clearance of stranded vehicles as the inclement weather may lead to temporary closure of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.