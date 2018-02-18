Waving Tri-Color Can’t Save Rapists: Dr Farooq  

Srinagar—National Conference patron and member parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said BJP wants to give communal color to Kathua rape and murder incident and said in the garb of tricolour the rapists of Asifa can’t be saved, a local news agency CNS reported.

Farooq, the CNS said, was interacting with his party workers at his Gupkar based residence.

Expressing anguish over the use of Indian tricolor by BJP activists during a rally to defend rapist, Farooq said that this rally shows the nature of communalism in the region.

“He said in order save the culprits BJP is playing religious card. It is a shameful act on part of BJP supporters. The bias and communal ideology have made these people heartless and unethical,” he said and hoped that the killers of Asifa will be brought to justice without any delay.

Farooq also expressed shock over the increasing attacks on Kashmiri students in outside states. He urged upon different State Governments to ensure safety and security of these students.

During his interaction, a delegation from Ganderbal district alleged that State Government is hell bent to shift Central University from Ganderbal to some other place. Farooq assured them he will take up the issue with Union Government.

In Jammu, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana also decried "communalization and politicization" of a heinous crime over the rape-and-murder of eight-year-old Aasifa in Kathua.

In a statement, he said these attempts are highly deplorable and against civilized behavior.

“Can politics stoop such lower depths where barbaric act against a girl child falls prey to religious chauvinism”, Rana asked.

He said those spearheading the cause of a criminal or criminals should have vouched for the victim whose agony and wilderness at the time of commission of the crime might have shook the heavens.

Rana expressed surprise over illogical and uncalled for protests in support of a criminal, apprehending that these attempts might paralyse the investigation process, leading to unfortunate situation.

He said the fringe elements should not be allowed to unleash communal agenda under the garb of ultra nationalism.

“Those aligning or indulging with the reactionary elements to have free run from the crime are actually destroying the social fabric, which could have serious ramifications for the society at large”, he observed and said that taking sides with criminals on the basis of religion will embolden perpetrators of crime and lead to chaotic and uncontrollable situation.

“If it is Aasifa today, it can be anybody tomorrow”, Rana said while invoking societal response to the dangerous trend being set by frenzy elements, hiding behind the religion.

He cautioned them against vitiating the atmosphere and testing patience of the silent majority, which does not discriminate innocent children on the basis of religion.

Rana exuded confidence that the society ingrained with the philosophy and ethos of daughters belonging to all will isolate the perpetrators of violence and seek justice for the innocent child.

“It is moral duty for us all to ensure that poor Aasifa gets justice to lie in peace in the grave”, Rana said, hoping that the investigations set in motion by the Special Investigation Team are expeditiously taken to logical conclusion and the criminal dealt as per tenets of law.

“A criminal is a criminal and crime is a crime”, the Provincial President said, adding that those evoking emotions and giving communal tinge to the Kathua incident were committing a heinous crime against the humanity, which cannot have religious sanction.

He urged the administration to take all necessary steps to instill confidence among the people by going whole-hog against criminals and their sympathizers, whichever religion they belong to.

Pertinently, activists of Hindu Ekta Manch took out a protest rally from Ghagwal to Hiranagar on Thursday in support of the accused.

The protesters were carrying tricolor as they demanded the release of accused SPO Deepak Khajuria.