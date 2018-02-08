Vyas To Be CS Till May 31: Govt

The 1986-batch IAS officer, Vyas, who was attaining superannuation on November 30 last year, was earlier granted three-month extension till February 28.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday issued formal orders regarding extension in service to Bharat Bhushan Vyas in the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir till May 31 this year.
The 1986-batch IAS officer, Vyas, who was attaining superannuation on November 30 last year, was earlier granted three-month extension till February 28.
“In pursuance of third proviso to Rule 16(1) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 and in continuation of Government Order No. 1397-GAD of 2017 dated 27.10.2017, sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of extension in service to Bharat Bhushan Vyas, in the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of three months beyond 28th February, 2018 w.e.f 1 March, 2018 to 31st May, 2018,” reads an order issued by the government here.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.