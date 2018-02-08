Vyas To Be CS Till May 31: Govt

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday issued formal orders regarding extension in service to Bharat Bhushan Vyas in the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir till May 31 this year.

The 1986-batch IAS officer, Vyas, who was attaining superannuation on November 30 last year, was earlier granted three-month extension till February 28.

“In pursuance of third proviso to Rule 16(1) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 and in continuation of Government Order No. 1397-GAD of 2017 dated 27.10.2017, sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of extension in service to Bharat Bhushan Vyas, in the post of Chief Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of three months beyond 28th February, 2018 w.e.f 1 March, 2018 to 31st May, 2018,” reads an order issued by the government here.