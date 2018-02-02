Vohra Again: Need For ‘Transparent’ Admin

In His Meeting With CM, Guv also discuss Panchayat Polls
Jammu—Governor N N Vohra on Thursday reiterated his concern about the vital importance of ensuring transparent and accountable functioning of the administrative system, eradication of inefficient and corrupt elements and early establishment of urban and rural self-governing democratic institutions at the grass-root level for promoting the people’s welfare.
The concern was shared by Vohra during his meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who met him at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
“During the course of their extensive discussions Chief Minister apprised Governor about the various important developmental and other issues which came up for discussion in the ongoing Legislative Session, matters relating to internal security management, implementation of development projects and the relief arrangements provided for those who had to leave their habitats consequent to the continuing cross-border firing,” an official spokesman said.
Governor and Mufti also discussed the time frame for the conduct of elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies, he said.
