Vinod Chopra Meets DGP 

Jammu: Noted Indian film director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is shooting his film in the State, called on the DGP, S.P Vaid and interacted with the senior officers at PHQ in this winter capital of the state.

“Director General of Police Dr. S.P Vaid requested Chopra to help in projecting the contribution and sacrifies of J&K Police through his medium of art to the people of the country and abroad,” a police spokesman said.

“Chopra assured that all assistance will be provided in highlighting the service of the J&K Police to the nation.”

During the interaction, the spokesman said, various suggestions regarding the projection the role of J&K Police in the service of nation were discussed.

Special DGP V K Singh, ADGP CID A G Mir , IGsP Jagjit Kumar, J P Singh, Anand Jain, AIGsP Mubassir Latifi, Sameer Rekhi, Abdul Waheed Shah, Manoj Pandit and DD Building Munish Dutta were present in the meeting.