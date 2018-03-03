 Vigilance traps, arrests SO at Directorate of Food Civil Supplier taking bribe

Srinagar—A team of Vigi­lance today trapped and ar­rested Parveez Ahmad Siraj, son of Mohammad Sidiq Siraj presently working as Section Officer in the office of Direc­torate of Food Civil Supplier & Consumer Affairs Srinagar, while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

In a statement issued Vigi­lance said that a person namely Mohammad Altaf Dar lodged a written com­plaint with VOK, alleging therein that he has com­pleted more than 09 years of service as Assis­tant Store Keeper (ASK) in Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Af­fairs Department and is due for grade promotion under the relevant SRO of J&K Govt.

Vigilance said, “For process­ing the said case Section Officer Sh. Parveez Ahmad Siraj is demanding an amount of Rs. 4000/ as illegal gratification af­ter great persuasion an amount of Rs. 2000/- is to be paid to him (accused) today on 02-03-2018”.

“On this complaint case FIR No.05/2018, P/S VOK, U/S 5(2) P.C Act 2006, r/w 161 RPC P/S VOK was registered and investigation taken up. During the course of investi­gation, a trap team was constituted who laid a successful trap and arrest­ed Parveez Ahmad Siraj S/o Moham­mad Sidiq Siraj pres­ently working as Section Offi­cer in the office of Directorate of Food Civil Supplier & Con­sumer Affairs Srinagar, while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further inves­tigation into the case is go­ing on”, the statement issued added. (PTK)