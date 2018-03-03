 Vigilance traps, arrests SO at Directorate of Food Civil Supplier taking bribe

"Vigilance said that a person namely Mohammad Altaf Dar lodged a written complaint with VOK, alleging therein that he has completed more than 09 years of service as Assistant Store Keeper (ASK) in Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and is due for grade promotion under the relevant SRO of J&K Govt."
Srinagar—A team of Vigilance today trapped and arrested Parveez Ahmad Siraj, son of Mohammad Sidiq Siraj presently working as Section Officer in the office of Directorate of Food Civil Supplier & Consumer Affairs Srinagar, while accepting the bribe from the complainant.
In a statement issued Vigilance said that a person namely Mohammad Altaf Dar lodged a written complaint with VOK, alleging therein that he has completed more than 09 years of service as Assistant Store Keeper (ASK) in Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and is due for grade promotion under the relevant SRO of J&K Govt.
Vigilance said, “For processing the said case Section Officer Sh. Parveez Ahmad Siraj is demanding an amount of Rs. 4000/ as illegal gratification after great persuasion an amount of Rs. 2000/- is to be paid to him (accused) today on 02-03-2018”.
“On this complaint case FIR No.05/2018, P/S VOK, U/S 5(2) P.C Act 2006, r/w 161 RPC P/S VOK was registered and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted who laid a successful trap and arrested Parveez Ahmad Siraj S/o Mohammad Sidiq Siraj presently working as Section Officer in the office of Directorate of Food Civil Supplier & Consumer Affairs Srinagar, while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further investigation into the case is going on”, the statement issued added. (PTK)
