 Veeri visits Hajj house, reviews arrangements for Hajj 2018

Srinagar—Minister for Rev­enue, Haj & Auqaf and Parlia­mentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri, today visited the Haj house here to review the arrangements in the run-up to Haj 2018.

The Minister was accompa­nied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid Shah, SMC Commissioner Riyaz Ahmed, EO JKSHC Syed Qamar Sajjad, officials of Floriculture, R&B, JKPCC and others.

He took stock of facilities for Haj pilgrims of 2018 and directed the officers to ensure all the necessary facilities are provided to them.

The Minister stressed on the beautification of Haj House and directed the Floriculture department to ensure land­scaping work is completed within one month.

He also asked the concerned officers to keep dedicated staff for the maintenance of parks in the premises of Haj house.

He also directed the SMC Commissioner to employ men and machinery for site clear­ance at an earliest.

The officials also informed the Minister that macadam­ization process within the Haj house will be started soon.

The Executive Officer JKSHC briefed the Minister about the features of new Haj Policy and preparations for the Haj Pilgrimage for 2018.

Veeri sought details of quota issued to the state by Haj Com­mittee of India for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, and other re­lated arrangements to be put in place by for smooth pilgrimage.

The Minister stressed upon the officers of SHC to ensure sensitization of pilgrims and to ensure all necessary arrange­ments are put in place during their pilgrimage.

The Minister directed the JKPCC to construct the medi­cal center within one month for the pilgrims in the prem­ises of the Haj house.