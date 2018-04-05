Valley turned into a military garrison: Geelani

Srinagar—State authorities thwarted with force the ‘Shopian Chalo’ call given by joint resis­tance leadership to pay homage to the innocent youth brutally killed by Indian forces on April 01.

Syed Ali Geelani , who is under continuous house arrest at his Hyderpora residence ,since past eight years , defied the curbs on Wednesday and tried to lead a march towards the Shopian town to pay homage to civilians killed by forces & to express solidarity with the people of southern areas of Kashmir who are “braving the brunt of state oppression.”, but, he was prevented by a heavy contin­gent of police from doing so.

Huriyat conference while calling it “Gunda Raj’’ of police said that Kashmir valley has been turned into a “a military garrison where neither men nor women are safe.”

Talking to people before he was prevented by police to lead march towards Shopian, Syed Ali Geelani strongly condemned the ruling regime for “forcibly disal­lowing” the JRL’s peaceful march to Shopian. “Repeated curbs, re­strictions, arrests and detention of resistance leadership and activ­ists is a classic case of colonial at­titude, said Geelani.

Geelani said the government is not allowing them (Hurriyat lead­ers) to meet or hold any program. “Our voice is being suppressed. Whenever we plan any program, we are put behind bars. The rights of the people of J&K are muzzled and violated,” he said.

Geelani said that we had decided to console and extend our sympa­thies to grieved families in Shopian but the lust for power has complete­ly blinded authorities to see the havoc that has been “inflicted upon the people of Kashmir, he added.

Authorities are suffering from ar­rogance of power, said Geelani and since the forces occupied the state with their military might, more than 6 lakh people fell to their bullets.

People of state has never ac­cepted the forced occupation and are resenting since past seven decades, Geelani said and added that we have decided to resent this illegal occupation till the Kashmir issue is resolved through right to self-determination.

He said that everyone is aware that the people in southern areas of Kashmir have suffered im­mensely since past several years and continue to bear the “severe brunt of Kashmir’s forcible control and added that since past seven de­cades Indian authorities while de­nying our right are following their policy of repression and coercion. People are being brutally killed, properties razed to ground, people and leadership caged on fake alle­gations, youth tortured and disap­pear in custody and on the other our voices are being strangulated and resistance leadership and people in state are not permitted to mourn or express sympathies with grieved families , adding that “not even once have we been allowed to visit there to reach out and sym­pathise and express our support for the hapless, suffering but brave people of South Kashmir.”

Referring to the statement of UN General Secretary, Geelani said that 18 resolutions were passed in UNO and the issue stands at top but it is unfortunate that instead taking any tangible measures and practical steps to implement these resolutions on ground, UN failed to deliver any good.

Since 1947 more than 150 nego­tiations were held between India and Pakistan but of no avail, said Geelani and while asking authori­ties at UN to mediate and help in resolving the issue, Geelani said that the authorities in this inter­national forum should impress In­dia to respect aspiration and allow people to decide the future course of their destiny through right to self-determination.

Referring to history, Geelani said that Delhi based leaders and all its stooges in state were rheto­ric about this illusion that Kash­mir is an integral part of India, however, it could not change the history or ground realities about status of Kashmir issue.

Their contradictory statements about Jammu and Kashmir has made them irrelevant, saying Kashmir was never a part of India and its political destiny is yet to be decided, added Geelani.