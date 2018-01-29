Valley Shuts Over Shopian Civilian Killings

Srinagar—A complete shutdown was observed in Kashmir Valley on Sunday to protest the killing of two youth in Army firing in Shopian district.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Gelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for a strike to protest against hte killing of two youth in Shopian in army firing on Saturday.

Authorities imposed restriction in parts of Srinagar and shut down internet services in four districts.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir while public transport was off roads due to the strike, officials said.

Two youth were killed and several others were injured when Army troops opened fire on protesters at Ganovpora in Shopian district on Saturday

While local residents alleged that the Army opened fire on the slightest provocation, a defence spokesman said several jawans were injured in stone-pelting and vehicles were damaged extensively, prompting soldiers to open fire in self defence.

Meanwhile, authorities imposed restrictions on the movement of people in Safakadal, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari and M R Gunj police station areas of the city as a preventive measure to maintain law and order, the officials said.

They said parts of police station Maisuma and Kralkhud have also been placed under restrictions.

Mobile internet was shut down in Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts of south Kashmir while the speed was reduced to 128 kbps in rest of the valley.

Pak condemns Shopian killings

Pakistan today condemned the killing of three people by Indian forces in a Shopian village in south Kashmir.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the three civilians were killed by in the Ganowpora village of Shopian district in "Indian-occupied Kashmir" on January 27.It said that "countering peaceful, unarmed protesters with lethal weapons and direct bullets is another manifestation of the state-terrorism being perpetrated by India against Kashmiris on a daily basis".The FO said Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir and urged the international community to take cognisance of the "systematic violations" of human rights taking place in Kashmir.