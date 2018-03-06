Valley Shuts Down

Srinagar—Shops and businesses remained shut down in the Kashmir Valley on Monday in protest against fresh killings in Shopian, even as schools and colleges remained closed,and authorities extended closure orders and postponed exams for two more days, and imposed tight restrictions in Maisuma and a large swathe of the Old City.

The strike had been called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)over the fresh killings in the Shopian district on Sunday night.

According to reports, public transport stayed off the roads, though private vehicle plied on some routes. The government had suspended all train services and ordered service providers to snap internet in Shopian and Pulwama and reduce speeds to 2G levels elsewhere.

News of minor clashes came from several parts of Valley including Bagh-i-Mehtab, Mochow, Kadlibal Pampore, Sharja Ground Bemina near 10 bn SSB, near MLA’s residence in Shopian, Jogi Lanker Raniwari, HMT near 44 Bn CRPF, Ziyarat Sharief Syed Manssor Sahb near Chota Bazar Srinagar.

Closure Of Schools, Colleges

Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari told said that all schools and colleges remained closed while exams scheduled for Monday were postponed.

The government also announced that colleges and schools shall remain closed for next two days and will resume on Thursday.

Examinations Postponed

“All the schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on 6th and 7th March 2018 and the scheduled papers on these dates of the biannual examinations for 10th and 12th classes of JKBOSE in Kashmir Division including Kargil are also postponed,” an official statement issued here said.

Speaking to State Media Centre Education, SIE Kashmir, the Joint Secretary JKBOSE, Syed Rouf said the papers of biannual examination of 10th and 12th classes scheduled to be held on 6th and 7th March are postponed for the whole Kashmir Division including Kargil, Tangdar and Machil areas. He said the new dates would be announced later.

The Kashmir University also postponed all exams scheduled for Monday.

“In view of concerns expressed by students, Kashmir University has postponed all examinations scheduled for March 5, 2018 (Monday). Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later,” the PRO at the KU said.

“In view of concerns expressed by students and consequent upon the prevailing circumstances, class-work at the University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on March 6, 2018 (Tuesday),” the KU said in a separate statement.

“Furthermore, all examinations scheduled to be held on March 6 and March 7 (Tuesday and Wednesday) are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later,” it said.

Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) also postponed KAS mains papers scheduled for Monday.

The J&K Public Service Commission has notified for the information of all the concerned candidates that the examination for papers in Zoology-II, Physics-II, Commerce & Accountancy-II and Management-II and Anthropology-II and Sociology-II of J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016 scheduled to be held on 06.3.2018 (Tuesday) and 07.03.2018 (Wednesday) respectively have been postponed. The revised schedule for the aforesaid papers shall be notified separately.