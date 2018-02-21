Vaishno Devi Shrine:NGT Rejects Govt’s Plea To Recall Order  

New Delhi: Rejecting government’s plea to recall its order, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday rapped the Jammu and Kashmir government over its failure to submit a plan for rehabilitation of horses and mules which have been barred from plying from Katra to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Noting that no document has been submitted to show the compliance, the green panel directed the chief secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir to file an affidavit stating the reason for delay in finalising the rehabilitation plan.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim granted two weeks to the Jammu and Kashmir government to finalise the rehabilitation of equines.

"The rehabilitation scheme has not been finalised. Who should do it? Your officers were supposed to do. Is there any other agency? Why can’t the officers sit together and come out with a plan? Who is preventing you?, the bench observed.

The tribunal had last year said that a new path to the shrine exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars and directed that no horses or mules would be allowed on the new route to the shrine and these animals should be removed slowly from the old path as well.

It had ordered the state government to finalise rehabilitation plan for horses and mules and directed that it be put in the public domain without any further delay.

However, the state government failed to submit any plan till date.

During the proceedings today, the state government sought recall of the NGT order on rehabilitation plan but the green panel declined to entertain it.

The matter is posted for next hearing on March 25.

The tribunal had earlier capped the number of pilgrims at Vaishno Devi at 50,000 per day and directed the authorities to impose a fine (environment compensation) of Rs 2,000 on anyone found littering the roads as well as the bus stop at the nearby Katra town.

It had made it clear that if the number of pilgrims exceeds the prescribed 50,000 cap, they will be stopped at Ardhkuwari or Katra town, considering that the Vaishno Devi Bhawan structure cannot accommodate more than 50,000 persons.

The green panel's directions came during the hearing of a plea filed by an activist seeking directions to stop the use of horses and ponies in Vaishno Devi shrine premises in Jammu, prompting the green panel to seek response from the government on the issue.

The petitioner had expressed concern over the "pollution and danger to public health" caused by indiscriminate use of horses, ponies, mules and donkeys, to carry pilgrims and goods from Katra to the Vaishno Devi temple.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by activist Gauri Maulekhi seeking to remove horses and mules from the path to the shrine, saying it was dangerous for the pedestrians, especially the senior citizens.