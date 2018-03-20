Vacating ‘State’ land: SHRC seeks details from Govt

Srinagar—State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Monday is­sued a notice to Jammu Kashmir Government seeking details about its order to Pakistan Adminis­tered Kashmir residents settling in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district asking them to vacate the land.

Pertinently, State government has asked the migrants of Paki­stan administered Kashmir (PaK) area of Muzaffarabad to vacate the state land at Lassipora in Pul­wama. The order triggered reac­tion from the families who have contended that they have proper allotments over the land.

Human Rights activist and the Chairman International Forum for Justice Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had filed a petition before the State Human Rights Commis­sion seeking justice for these in­habitants.

Acting upon the petition, one of the members of the Commis­sion, Abdul Hamid Wani issued notive to Chief Secretary, Direc­tor General of Police, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and Commissioner Secretary Rev­enue asking them submit a de­tailed report about the matter.

Quoting a newspaper report, the petitioner has said that the families settled in the areas of Khan Basti and Pati-Tantraypora Lassipora have have not “illegal­ly occupied” the land but have all “the relevant documents issued to them by then prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Mu­hammad Abdullah.” (CNS)