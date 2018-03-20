Vacating ‘State’ land: SHRC seeks details from Govt

Pertinently, State government has asked the migrants of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) area of Muzaffarabad to vacate the state land at Lassipora in Pulwama. The order triggered reaction from the families who have contended that they have proper allotments over the land.
Srinagar—State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Monday issued a notice to Jammu Kashmir Government seeking details about its order to Pakistan Administered Kashmir residents settling in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district asking them to vacate the land.
Human Rights activist and the Chairman International Forum for Justice Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had filed a petition before the State Human Rights Commission seeking justice for these inhabitants.
Acting upon the petition, one of the members of the Commission, Abdul Hamid Wani issued notive to Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and Commissioner Secretary Revenue asking them submit a detailed report about the matter.
Quoting a newspaper report, the petitioner has said that the families settled in the areas of Khan Basti and Pati-Tantraypora Lassipora have have not “illegally occupied” the land but have all “the relevant documents issued to them by then prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.” (CNS)
