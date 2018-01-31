Urs of Zati-shah Wali (RA) observed in Drugmulla Kupwara

Kupwara—The annual Urs of Zati-Shah Wali (RA), popularly known as Shahwali, was observed at shahwali Drugmulla in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Wednesday with religiousfervourr and enthusiasm.
A local source said that large number of devotees thronged the shrine where they recited verses of Qura’n, followed by Khatam-e-Sharief, Naats and supplications.
He added that Mirwaiz Khanqah-e- shahwali and other religous preachers delivered their lectures after Isha prayers and highlighted the teachings of Zati shahwali(RA).
In the morning, holy relics of zati shahwali were also shown to the devotees.
He played a major role in spreading Islam in North Kashmir and he has also influenced the culture of the Kashmir valley.
He was known as shah wali ("King of shah's), zati ("the Great Commander),
