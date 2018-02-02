Uproar In Assembly Over 'Azadi' Slogans

Jammu—Noisy scenes and verbal duels were witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly when a senior BJP leader raised the issue of 'Azadi' slogans being raised allegedly in the presence of a National Conference law maker in Poonch district.

The NC legislator immediately hit back saying people from the border districts were real nationalists.

During the debate in the House, state BJP Chief Sat Sharma raised the issue and handed over a video clip of the alleged incident to J&K Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta.

He claimed that Azadi slogans were reportedly raised by some persons recently in the presence of NC MLA Javed Rana in Mendhar constituency.

Sharma sought an apology from the NC MLA.

The claim was rebutted by MLA Rana as several other NC members protested.

Rana said the residents of border areas were real nationalists and braved bullets and ceasefire violations regularly.

Hitting back at the BJP leader, he said the people from Rajouri and Poonch participated in every national programme but there were forces trying to create communal wedge and disturb peace and harmony in the state.

He was supported by another NC MLA Devender Rana, who claimed that the BJP had let down the people of J&K, who voted them to power to get their aspirations fulfilled".

NC legislator Altaf Kaloo said people of the state wanted 'Azadi' from the BJP. BJP members, also rose on their feet, triggering verbual duels and noisy scenes.

RSS goons unleashing terror in Kathua: MLA

“Hooligans of RSS are threatening Muslims in Kathua following the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl and have spread a reign of terror among the minority community in Jammu, Reasi, Kathua and Doda,” said MLA Mendhar Javid Rana in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

He said “hooligans have spread fear among the minority Muslims community and have stopped drinking water supply for the last five days to them”.

“And when these people went to fetch water from local Dabas (tea stalls), they too disallowed them,” the MLA said. “The goons even didn’t allow the victim girl’s family to bury her in a graveyard where four other members of the family are already buried.” “See the height of the inhumanity, when they started digging the grave in a nearby graveyard to bury the deceased Asifa, a group of people associated with RSS objected,” he said.

Rana claimed the girl was then laid to rest at Kannah Kotah village, some four kilometres away from her home in Rasana, Hirnagar.

He said there were visible torture marks on the victim’s body parts. “She was abducted and raped. After carrying out this heinous crime, the girl was later brutality murdered,” he said.

“Despite all this, the hooligans have now stopped these Muslims the drinking water supply,” the MLA said. “The water facility should be restored immediately.” (GNS)