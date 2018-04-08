Undertrial Injured In Jail 

Jammu—An undertrial, facing murder charges, was injured after being attacked by a fellow inmate inside district jail in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Dilshad Hussain was attacked by Saddam with an iron rod inside the jail premises yesterday, a police official said.

He said Saddam, who was recently shifted to Kathua district jail from Jammu after a fight with his fellow inmates there, was reportedly holding a grudge against Hussain over some issue.

He hit Hussain on his back with an iron rod from behind after calling him out of his barrack, the official said.

Hussain was rushed to district hospital, from where he was referred to Government Medical College hospital here for special treatment, he said, adding that his condition was stated to be "stable".

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation on, the officer said.