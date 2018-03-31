UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Gaza clashes

Called by Kuwait, Friday’s session began as a closed-door meeting but has evolved into an open discussion.
United Nations— The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss deadly clashes in Gaza between Palestinians and Israeli troops.
Heading in, Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi called the situation in Gaza “very dangerous.”
At least 16 people were killed as thousands of Palestinians marched to Gaza’s border with Israel Friday. It was the bloodiest day in Gaza since the 2014 cross-border war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.
The Israeli military said thousands of Palestinians threw stones and rolled burning tires toward troops across the border fence.
Hamas organizers have said there will be six weeks of protests against a border blockade.
